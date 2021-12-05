From whites and reds to rose, let the festive fervour flow, says Sam Wylie-Harris.

Christmas is coming... Time to up your wine game, channel your inner sommelier, treat yourself to some top drops and pluck a standout classic to chime with the occasion.

So, what are the best wines for Christmas this year?

From inviting styles to recognized regions and luxe labels, these bottles are tailor-made for every palate and pocket this Christmas...

1. Journey's End Honeycomb Chardonnay 2020, Stellenbosch, South Africa (£9, Marks & Spencer stores)

Rich, rounded and flowing with tropical charm, this juicy chardonnay is not only refreshing, with golden apple, citrus and peachy flavours. It's also great value and versatile enough to pair with smoked salmon starters, roast chicken or Christmas Eve creamy fish pie.

2. TTD Muscadet Chateau Thebaud 2016, Loire Valley, France (£12, Sainsbury's)

With lots of lovely lemony weight, hints of dried fruit, good concentration from extended ageing and a fabulous saline, flinty finish, this Muscadet is more complex than most and a must with dressed lobster, seared scallops and all those delectable seafood starters.

3. Leyda Single Vineyard Garuma Sauvignon Blanc 2020, Leyda Valley, Chile (£12, Tesco)

Beautifully expressive and pure as the driven snow, this savvy blanc will complement a fanfare of canapes with its lemon-limey nose backed up by ripe, citrusy fruits, herbal grassiness, zesty thread of grapefruit and hint of minerality. Mouth-watering and just the ticket with oysters and sharing plates of sushi.

4. Ancient Lakes 'Eight Thousand Lakes' Riesling 2019, Washington State, USA (12.99 per bottle or £9.99 Mix Six, Majestic)

It's the sommelier's favourite food-friendly variety and this Washington State riesling comes highly recommended. Off-dry with honeyed undertones, apple and peach flavours are enhanced by fresh, citrusy acidity and while it's delightful on its own, it's the perfect pairing with Boxing Day ginger-glazed ham or Asian inspired menu.

5. Love By Leoube Rose 2020, Cotes de Provence, France (£15.99, Daylesford Organic)

We've been enjoying rose year-round, and this posh Provencal pink is as much in tune with Yuletide soirees as a summer of love. Silky, peachy fruit and strawberry flavours cascade onto the creamy palate, with gentle minerality and a long fresh finish. A fabulous aperitif as well as a natural partner with party nibbles and poached salmon.

6. Graffigna Reserve Malbec 2019, Valle de Uco, Argentina (£7, Sainsbury's)

A great value malbec with characteristic violet-scented fruit and forest floor of brambly flavours, hints of black pepper and smooth tannins, it's an easy-drinking, fruit-forward style to pair with Christmas Day roasts, pates and mini Beef Wellingtons. Yummy.

7. Ramon Bilbao Rioja Crianza 2018, Spain (£9, Tesco)

The winemaker's quest for excellence really shows in Ramon Balbao's 'everyday drinking red', with enough va-va-voom to take on turkey and all the trimmings. Well-judged oak, sweet vanilla spice, concentrated red fruits, and a lick of liquorice and vibrant finish - this ruby red has wide appeal and is a steal at this price.

8. Morrisons The Best Toscana 2019, Italy (£10, Morrisons)

This stunning red impressed the Decanter judges so much, it scored 92 points out of 100 at their Tuscan IGT tasting. With beguiling plummy aromas, a riot of spicy, herby, inky black fruit and a super satisfying finish, it's bang on the money and a triumph with Tuscan style roast pork.

9. Jean-Jacques Girard Savigny-Les-Beaune 2017, Burgundy, France (£20, Co-op stores)

Artfully perfumed and silky, this plush pinot delivers what it promises on the nose, with a seamless palate of succulent, cherry-edged fruit, a savoury, earthy note and long, elegant finish. Beautifully balanced, it's a superb choice with thinly sliced turkey breast and cranberry sauce.

10. Vasse Felix Cabernet Sauvignon 2018, Margaret River, Australia (£30.95, Wine Direct)

A blinder of a cab sav from this premium region, famed for its opulent style. Florals, violet aromas and pure cassis fruit sings from the glass, with blackberry flavours galore, savoury herbal tones, cedary notes, a seductive, silky weight and elegant, structured finish. A sensational red with your favourite cut of steak or festive roast leg of lamb, studded with cloves.