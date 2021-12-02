More than 100 military personnel will arrive in Aberdeenshire today to support resilience efforts following the chaos caused by Storm Arwen.

Aberdeenshire Council said that the troops will be focusing on welfare checks within communities which are still affected by loss of power.

As of 10.30pm on Wednesday night, around 4,100 homes were still affected by loss of power, Scottish and Southern Energy Networks (SSEN) said. It included 2,801 in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

A statement from Aberdeenshire Council said: “Following a formal approach to the UK Government for assistance, around 120 military personnel will be arriving in Aberdeenshire this morning to support our ongoing resilience efforts in the aftermath of Storm Arwen.

“The troops will focus on welfare checks on the ground within those communities still impacted by loss of power and will supplement what our own teams have been doing since the weekend.

“We continue to appreciate all the wonderful examples of community assistance which continue to be evident across the region – whether it be supplies of hot food and drinks, checking on elderly residents and neighbours or helping to deliver supplies.

“Thank you for all your endeavours and rest assured we continue to work tirelessly to provide the support our communities require at this challenging time.”

Alex Burnett MSP for Aberdeenshire tweeted: "Military personnel will be deployed in Aboyne, Alford, Banchory, Banff, Ellon, Fraserburgh, Huntly, Inverurie, Peterhead, Stonehaven, Turriff and Westhill to support the response to the storm. They will check on vulnerable people in their homes and conduct door-to-door checks."