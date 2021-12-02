Do you have questions about the Omicron variant in Scotland?
Linda Bauld, a professor in public health at the University of Edinburgh, is prepared to answer your Covid questions on today's live episode of The Brian Taylor Podcast.
She'll be joining host Brian Taylor at 3pm today on The Herald's social media channels to answer your questions.
Brian will then be joined by Miles Briggs of the Scottish Conservatives and Clare Adamson of the SNP to discuss the current situation in Scotland.
You can tune in on our Facebook, Twitter and Youtube at 3pm today for the 45-minute episode.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment