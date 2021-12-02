Do you have questions about the Omicron variant in Scotland?

Linda Bauld, a professor in public health at the University of Edinburgh, is prepared to answer your Covid questions on today's live episode of The Brian Taylor Podcast.

She'll be joining host Brian Taylor at 3pm today on The Herald's social media channels to answer your questions.

Brian will then be joined by Miles Briggs of the Scottish Conservatives and Clare Adamson of the SNP to discuss the current situation in Scotland.

You can tune in on our Facebook, Twitter and Youtube at 3pm today for the 45-minute episode.