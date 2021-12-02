The older brother of 'murdered' Amber Gibson has been charged in connection with her death.
Police investigating the death of the 16-year-old girl whose body was found in a park have arrested and charged Connor Gibson, also known as Niven.
The 19-year-old is expected to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Friday.
Amber Gibson left her home in the Hillhouse area of Hamilton, South Lanarkshire, at around 9.15pm on Friday and was reported missing later that night when she did not return.
Her body was discovered in Cadzow Glen park at around 10.10am on Sunday.
The teenager’s death was initially treated as unexplained but police launched a murder inquiry on Tuesday following a post-mortem examination.
On Wednesday, a 19-year-old man was arrested in connection with the death and Police Scotland have now confirmed that he has been charged.
