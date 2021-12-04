Kimpton Blythswood Square with Moet & Chandon, Glasgow
Moet & Chandon has arrived at the Kimpton Blythswood Square Hotel in Glasgow.
The pop-up bar, exclusively hosted in the five-star city centre hotel from tomorrow, will remain in place to welcome in the bells at Hogmanay. On Sunday, a Moet & Chandon Christmas Brunch will be held in the Blythswood’s newly opened iasg restaurant. 
IG: @kimptonblythswoodsquare 


Chateau-X, FREE Chateaubriand Weekend, Glasgow
To celebrate the launch of Chateau-X Finnieston, customers  will be offered free steak this weekend. The restaurant, which officially opens to the public on the December 9, will be offering a free meal for two for all customers on a first come, first served basis at their new Finnieston location.
The free steak offer can be redeemed from 12pm on both days. 
IG: chateau__x

Itsu, Edinburgh
A new Japanese restaurant is to open early next year in Edinburgh’s St James Quarter. The Itsu is the most recent addition to the quarter’s dining scene, and will offer sushi and salads, teriyaki, katsu, shared platters, and sweet treats. 
IG: @itsuofficial 


 

PHIL MACHUGH, SKAPA

Tweet: @HelloSkapa

IG: @HelloSkapa