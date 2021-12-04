IN with a shout for longest title of the year award is Wordsworth and Coleridge’s Romantic Road Trip with Frank Skinner and Denise Mina (Sky Arts, free to view, Tuesday, 8pm).

The full billing is worth it because the success of the three-part series depends as much on a liking for Skinner and Mina as 18th century poetry. Indeed, the makers might be hoping that one leads to the other: come for the travelogue, leave with a renewed interest in Coleridge and Wordsworth.

The format follows the same pattern as the pair’s previous film on Boswell and Johnson, with the comedian and the novelist recreating a trip taken by their subjects, quoting from works along the way, and interviewing various historians and biographers.

All of which makes the programme sound far less fun than it is. Mina and Skinner wear their literary knowledge and research lightly, casually dropping in canny observations. There is plenty of banter besides as the pair take turns at the wheel of the hire car. Between Mina’s puffball dress and rockabilly quiff and Skinner’s hipster casualness, they could be the world’s coolest English teachers on holiday.

Skinner admits to being less than impressed with Wordsworth when he read him at Birmingham Poly in the late 1970s. He thought the work was simple, almost greeting card level, before realising that he was only scratching the surface.

Mina, in contrast, was awed by Coleridge’s imagination and ambition from the off. For her segment on The Ancient Mariner she goes out on a sailing boat. Otherwise the pair go walking, as Coleridge and the Wordsworths (William and his sister Dorothy) did in the gentle landscape of the West Country. Good company, great poetry, a satisfying trip on all scores.

And Just Like That (Sky Comedy, Sky Comedy, Thursday, 9pm/10pm), the gals from Sex and the City are back with a noughties reboot of the late 1990s sitcom. Well, not all the gals. Kim Cattrall, who played the sexually voracious and proud of it Samantha, fell out with Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie) and declined to take part. The new 10-part series reportedly gets around her absence by relocating Samantha to London. Miranda and Charlotte (Cynthia Nixon and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) are still around, though.

Previews were not available but there is a teaser trailer which shows Miranda has gone from red hair to grey; other halves Harry, Steve, and Big are alive and kicking; Carrie has a podcast (yawn); and still loves her shoes (double yawn).

Early photos from the set led to sniping about how the cast had aged, and whether it was really wise for fiftysomethings to go tottering down memory lane in their Jimmy Choos. It would not happen to an all male cast. Good luck ladies, I fear you might need it.

The other day, much in the manner of Carrie setting up one of her columns, I couldn’t help but wonder why anyone thought it was a good idea to keep putting Boris Johnson on TV on a Saturday evening. Why have him popping round uninvited to announce the arrival of the 46th booster, or whatever we are on now, instead of airing some cosy family entertainment as in the good old days? Pleased to say that someone up there was listening for once because along comes Superman and Lois (BBC1, Saturday, 5.40pm).

While it has echoes of a previous series, Man of Steel, and features all the usual building blocks of the Superman story, Superman and Lois takes the tale on to the point where the titular two have teenage sons, one of whom has a “social anxiety disorder”.

Other than dad being a world-saving superhero, the family are no different to many others, juggling jobs, school, the usual stresses and strains. Like almost everyone bar Lois, the boys have no idea who dad really is. Yes, the old spectacle disguise is still holding up well. Superman and Lois, meanwhile, don’t know if the boys have inherited any superpowers. Would it be a curse or a blessing if they had?

Handsomely shot and well cast, there is enough here to satisfy fans and newcomers alike. There’s even a bit of politics woven in to the script should you be in the mood. In the first episode, for example, the family go back to dad’s home town of Smallville and learn of the farms that have gone bust. Meanwhile, Lois and Kent’s newspaper has been taken over by a giant corporation, affording her a spiky rant about wealthy owners and the changing media landscape.

All episodes will be on iPlayer from December 4, but you may want to keep them in reserve to enjoy week by week rather than have a binge. You never know when Boris and his boosters will make another appearance.