An airline has cancelled several flights which were due to fly out of Aberdeen International Airport due to a broken de-icer.

Loganair, Wideroe, and SAS flights out of Aberdeen have been impacted after the machine which is used to remove snow and ice from plane wings broke down.

Five flights to Manchester, Sumburgh, Norwich, Bergen and Stavanger have been cancelled, three which were Loganair flights.

Aberdeen airport is not responsible for the de-icing process, and airlines have an independent service. 

Loganair have been contacted for comment.