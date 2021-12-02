A MAN has gone missing in Ayrshire and police have a launched an appeal to help trace him.
Public assistance is being sought after by the police after 62-year-old Kenneth Watson was reported missing from his home this week.
Kenneth was last seen around 9:30pm at his house at Beech Avenue in Beith on Tuesday evening (November 30), and was reported missing later that evening.
Multiple police cars and a helicopter were today seen searching over the Lochwinnoch area, where his car was found near Lochlip Road, but the search for the Ayrshire man continues.
Police today issued a fresh appeal.
Sergeant Allan Glass said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Kenneth’s welfare and our enquiries so far suggest that he may have driven to the Lochwinnoch area where his car has been traced.”
Mr Watson is described as 6ft 1in, of slim build, with grey balding hair. When last seen he was wearing a check shirt, a blue fleece and blue tracksuit bottoms.
Sergeant Glass added: “If anyone has seen Kenneth or knows where he is then please get in touch via 101, quoting incident number 3527 of Wednesday, 1 December, 2021.”
