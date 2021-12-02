SCOTLAND will kick off their Women’s Six Nations campaign next year with a home game against England at the end of March. That match has a noon kick-off and will take place at Edinburgh’s DAM Health Stadium, but the team will revert to their customary home, Scotstoun, for the game against France the following month. Their other three fixtures will all be away from home.
Six Nations organisers have decided to keep the women’s Championship in its own window, whereas previously games were played on the same weekend as the men’s senior and under-20 fixtures. All 15 games will be shown on the BBC in this country, with some matches being broadcast on a terrestrial channel and others being shown on the iplayer. RTE, Virgin Media and Sky Italia will show games in Ireland and Italy, while a French broadcasting agreement has yet to be announced.
“Increased visibility is key for the growth of the women’s game,” Six Nations chief executive Ben Morel said after the 2022 calendar was revealed. “We are delighted to have enhanced broadcast partnerships in place along with a continuation of the dedicated window from which we saw such success last year. These two key developments along with continued investment in many other areas including performance, commercial and marketing will enhance the Women’s Six Nations for fans and players alike.”
SIX NATIONS 2022 (all times local)
March:
Round One
Sat 26 Scotland v England (DAM Health Stadium) noon, Ireland v Wales 4.45pm. Sun 27 France v Italy 3pm.
April:
Round Two
Sat 2: France v Ireland 2.15pm, Wales v Scotland (Cardiff Arms Park) 4.45pm. Sun 3: Italy v England 3pm.
Round Three
Sat 9: England v Wales 4.45pm. Sun 10: Scotland v France (Scotstoun) 1pm, Ireland v Italy 5pm.
Round Four
Fri 22: Wales v France 8pm. Sat 23: Italy v Scotland (Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi) 8.20pm. Sun 24: England v Ireland noon.
Round Five
Sat 30: Wales v Italy noon, France v England 2.15pm, Ireland v Scotland (RDS) 8pm.
