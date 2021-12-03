THIS weekend’s International Swimming League final in Eindhoven, Ross Murdoch admits, could ultimately double as his swansong in the pool. It remains more likely that the golden boy of the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow pats himself down and breaststrokes onward to a deserved swansong in Birmingham next summer. However Murdoch, who turns 28 next month, can certainly see the end of his fantastical career in sight.

Dropped, as he himself had expected, from Lottery funding by British Swimming just months after missing out on the Olympic final in Tokyo, the Scot has kicked onward to assist London Roar’s bid to capture the ISL crown which will be decided over the next two days.

Beyond, there will be some hard thinking to do when he flies home on Sunday, chats with his family and his coaches at Stirling University, and necessary introspection over how 2022 might unfold – in and out of the water.

“I could survive another couple of years off funding and keep swimming,” he said. “But then the question arises: do I want to spend the money on my own career, or do I want to take the money and run and, you know, spend it on my life?

“There's all those types of questions that have to get asked now as well. What am I doing it for? Who am I doing it for? If I'm going to do it, why am I doing it? Do I want to win a medal? Do I want to do a personal best or just want to go to event and say that I've been again? Or do I not want to do it. I honestly really don't know, that is the truthful answer.”

This ISL season, held in a partial bubble and with no crowds allowed for its playoffs since the Dutch government tightened Covid restrictions, has not rolled entirely to plan. Although the whole enterprise is bankrolled by Ukrainian billionaire Konstantin Grigorishin, there have been repeated rumblings of unpaid bills with Adam Peaty confirming that he resisted a late summons after his ejection from Strictly Come Dancing because he is owed wages from 2020.

Ironically, he would likely have displaced his long-time rival from London’s line-up. “Adam always said that if he was going to come along, it would only be for the final,” Murdoch revealed. “We were kind of waiting around for it. But that the call never came.”

Threats of strike action by some swimmers did not materialise for this simple reason: the ISL is the only game in town. A bright idea that is probably slightly ahead of its time, but unable to break even until there are packed houses and the ability to fulfil the original blueprint of a travelling circus flying to the designated hometowns of each super-team.

The alternate, split between Naples and Eindhoven this term, remains, a work in progress, rues Murdoch. “Konstantin talks about 'swimmers shouldn't have breaks, swimmers should be all year round…we're trying to make this like football.’

“There's a lot of that chat about professionalising it. And it's a really great step in the right direction. But it's been quite tough. I think the budget that's been spent on food and things hasn't been 100%. So the food's been a bit sketchy.

“In Naples, after the first week, everybody was like, ‘right, we need to start eating out. Because we can't go on like this pasta on red sauce, every meal.’ Because at the end of the day, we're still only people. There's got to be some sort of enjoyment.” Something to consider, even as his appetite dims.