Nothing quite says Christmas like some atmospheric carol singing, and Bearsden Choir have been rehearsing continuously in the lead up their long-awaited Christmas performances.
The 130-strong group will perform in Kingsborough Sanctuary on Hyndland Road in Glasgow. Bearsden Choir is counting us down to Christmas with five performances, which will be broadcast online on YouTube, Facebook and the choir’s website between Tuesday, December 21 and Christmas Day.
“All five pieces are by living composers and are all quite contemporary,” says Director of Music Andrew Nunn. “To my mind you can’t have Christmas without John Rutter. His carols are absolutely synonymous with the season and we will be performing his wonderful, comforting Christmas Lullaby. Each carol is quite contrasting – some emotionally rousing, some gentle, and one with real full-bodied singing.”
For the next couple of weeks, The Herald will be showcasing exclusive behind the scenes snippets of Bearsden Choir practising for their big end of year Christmas concerts.
You can view the third of these here.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Comments are closed on this article.