The Omicron variant has hit the headlines over the past couple of weeks, with UK leaders around the country hosting press conferences amid concerns of another wave of infections.

First discovered in South Africa, Omicron has prompted new restrictions on travel to be introduced around the UK.

In England rules on mask wearing have been reimposed - Wales and Scotland have maintained rules on face coverings throughout the pandemic.

In order to try and curb the spread of the new variant, the self isolation rules in Scotland have changed.

Here's everything you need to know...

What are the Omicron variant self isolation rules?

Anyone who tests positive for Omicron in Scotland must self isolate for 10 days.

All close contacts of suspected Omicron infections must self isolate for 10-days, whether they are fully vaccinated or not.

People will be told when they receive their PCR results if they have the Omicron variant.

What are the self isolation rules for non-Omicron cases?





Anyone who tests positive for Covid-19 must self-isolate for 10-days.

However, it's a different story for close contacts.

If you are fully vaccinated and a close contact of someone who tests positive for Covid, you must isolate until you get a PCR test.

If your result then comes back negative and you remain asymptomatic, you will no longer have to isolate.

However if you are not vaccinated or only partially vaccinated and are identified as a close contact of someone with Covid, you must isolate for 10-days regardless of the result of your PCR test.