SIX cases of the Omicron Covid variant have been traced to a Steps concert in Glasgow, as the total number so far detected in Scotland rose to 29.

Nicola Sturgeon warned that public health teams expect to see infections rise "perhaps significantly" in the coming days.

Surveillance has traced six cases of Omicron to a Steps concert held at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow on November 22.

The first nine cases identified in Lanarkshire and Greater Glasgow and Clyde had previously being linked to a single private event on November 20, but several others have since been traced to other sources indicating community transmission of the virus.

The First Minister said: “The number of Omicron cases now being reported in Scotland is rising, and cases are no longer all linked to a single event, but to several different sources including a Steps concert at the Hydro on 22 November.

"This confirms our view that there is now community transmission of this variant within Scotland.

"Given the nature of transmission we would expect to see cases rise - perhaps significantly - in the days ahead.

"However, health protection teams are continuing work through contact tracing, isolation and testing to slow the spread as far as possible while we learn more about the new variant’s impact. Ministers are also keeping the situation under daily review.”

To date, public health teams have not identified any Omicron cases from a second Steps concern held on November 23.

It is understood that the risk to those who attended the concert is considered low and those who may have come into contact with Omicron are being contacted.

No one from the concert needs to isolate, unless asked to by Test & Protect or if they develop symptoms.