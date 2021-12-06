Negative lateral flow test results will be accepted in venues that require vaccine passports from today, after changes were made to the scheme by the Scottish government.

Currently in Scotland you are required to show proof that you are fully vaccinated for entry into nightclubs, indoor live events with 500+ people unseated, outdoor live events with 4000+ people unseated and any event with 10,000+ people.

But from today a negative lateral flow test result at these venues will also be accepted.

Here's everything you need to know...

Can I use a lateral flow test to enter venues requiring a vaccine passport?





Yes, from Monday December 6, you can use proof of a negative lateral flow test to enter venues on the vaccine passport scheme in Scotland.

Proof of vaccination will also still be accepted for these venues.

If using a lateral flow test, it must have been taken within 24-hours prior to entry.

You must report your lateral flow test result on the government website.

How do I report my lateral flow test?





When you take your lateral flow test, you must report it on the Government website, which can be found here.

You will then be sent a text or email confirming your result which can be used - if negative - for entry to events requiring vaccine certification.

Where can I get lateral flow tests?





Lateral flow tests are available for free from pharmacies and to order from the Scottish government website.

Nicola Sturgeon also said that lateral flow tests would become available to collect in more venues in Scotland, including Christmas markets and sport centres.

How can I download proof of vaccination?

You can download your vaccine passport on your smartphone via the NHS Scotland Covid Status App.

Alternatively, you can order a paper copy of your vaccine passport via your vaccine portal or phoning the specially designated Covid status helpline on 0808 196 8565, open from 10am-6pm every day.

Will my booster jab show on my vaccine passport?

At the moment in Scotland, your booster vaccine will not show on your vaccine passport.

However, the Scottish government has said it is working to change this as soon as possible to ensure the booster does appear on your vaccination certification.