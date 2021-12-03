A man has been arrested after missiles were thrown at a Hearts player during a match against Celtic.
Winger Barrie McKay was struck on the back with what appeared to be a plastic bottle of juice in the game at Celtic Park in Glasgow on Thursday.
Other items were thrown down towards him on several occasions as he prepared to take corners in front of the standing section.
The former Rangers player made referee Bobby Madden aware of the problem during his team’s 1-0 defeat but did not appear to be hurt and carried on playing.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with items thrown on to the pitch during a match at Celtic Park on the evening of Thursday December 2.
“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal and further inquiries are ongoing.”
A spokesman for the Scottish Professional Football League said it is awaiting the match delegate’s report.
