A collection of important paintings by the acclaimed Scottish Colourist, Samuel John Peploe, are to go under the hammer as part of the culmination of a year of celebration to mark the 150th anniversary of his birth.

The fine art auctioneers, which has its headquarters in Edinburgh, has seen huge growth in worldwide audience reach with their live online auctions - generating record sales across a range of specialist fields from the Renaissance to the Modern British periods.

The special focus on the work of S.J. Peploe auction on Thursday, December 9, include an exclusive exhibition - Peploe at 150 - in Lyon & Turnbull's Glasgow gallery featuring five paintings from the auction and four on loan from private collections as well as a talk by Senior Specialist Alice Strang about Peploe and his fellow Scottish Colourists.

The five paintings to be offered at auction next week chart the painter’s artistic and stylistic progress during the most active years of his illustrious career from when he made his name in Edinburgh at the start of the twentieth-century, to when he rose to international stature in the 1920s.

One of the highlights of the works on offer is Peploe’s Roses and Fruit, which has an estimate of between £300,000 and £500,000.

Painted in 1921 at the height of his artistic powers, the still life was part of the collection of Glasgow shipowner, Major Ion R, Harrison, one of Peploe’s most significant patrons.

Harrison purchased the painting directly from Peploe’s solo exhibition at Scottish art dealer Alexander Reid’s La Société des Beaux-Arts gallery in Glasgow in 1924. It was one of the first paintings by a Scottish Colourist acquired by the famous collector, going on to become one of the group's leading patrons.

The auction, which consists of two parts to be held in the afternoon and evening, also features works by leading Scottish artists, past and present, and includes several paintings by Peploe’s fellow Scottish Colourists, F.C.B. Cadell, G.L Hunter and J.D. Fergusson.

Fergusson and Peploe, who met in Edinburgh in the early 1900s, lived and worked together in France at various times leading up to the start of the First World War. They were at the heart of Paris' bohemian art scene between1910 and 1912, mingling with the likes of Picasso and other key cultural figures of the time.

The Fergusson artworks being offered at auction include Study No.6, one of a series of extraordinary images of women he created in Paris during 1910-1913. This remarkable oil painting is estimated to fetch between £80,000 to £120,000.

A stand-out work in the sale is one of Cadell's famous paintings of the Inner Hebridean island of Iona. The view of St Columba's Bay, Iona is estimated at £80,000 to £120,000.

The sale also includes five works by the celebrated Anglo-Scottish artist, Joan Eardley, whose centenary is being celebrated this year. The group includes a painting, Canal Bank, which is thought to be the first which Eardley sold.

Documented evidence on the back of the painting includes a letter from her first biographer, William Buchanan, written in 1964 (a year after Eardley's death), stating the work was one of two bought for cash in 1948 by a Glasgow art dealer directly from the artist at the Glasgow School of Art.

Other important artworks being offered include a selection of beautiful still-lifes by Anne Redpath, doyenne of post-World War Two Scottish painting, led by Still Life on a Patterned Tablecloth and Still Life - Tulips and Lilies.

Nick Curnow, Head of Fine Art with Lyon & Turnbull said: "Roses and Fruit is a superlative painting by Peploe, a work that reveals a triumphant conclusion to his years of experience in Edinburgh and Paris. An exceptional painting to lead an outstanding selection of his work.

"Our bi-annual Scottish Paintings & Sculpture sale is always one to look forward to. This season we are delighted to be offering such a broad range of Scottish art, spanning over three centuries, and are particularly excited about the celebration of S. J. Peploe’s work.

"2021 continues to be an exciting one for Lyon & Turnbull with spirited bidding coming from home and abroad. We anticipate once more a large international audience to round off a remarkable year."