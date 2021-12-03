The brother of a teenage girl found dead in a park has appeared in court charged with murder and sexual assault.
Amber Gibson was reported missing from Hamilton, South Lanarkshire, after failing to return home last Friday night.
Connor Gibson, 19, appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Friday charged with murder.
He was also charged with sexual assault under section two of the Sexual Offences (Scotland) Act 2009 and attempting to pervert the course of justice.
He made no plea and was remanded in custody to appear again in the next eight days.
The body of Amber Gibson was discovered in Cadzow Glen near Hamilton on Sunday 28 November.
Police Scotland initially treated her death as "unexplained", but then said that a murder investigation had been launched.
Ms Gibson was reported missing from the Hamilton area on Friday, 26 November, and is known to have left her home in the Hillhouse area around 9.15pm that night.
She was last seen in the town's Cadzow Street around 9.55pm, before her body was discovered near to Cadzow Glen around 10.10am.
A police watchdog has been ordered to investigate Police Scotland’s handling of the case, understood to relate to the missing person investigation.
A spokesman said: “The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service has instructed the police investigations and review commissioner to investigate the circumstances leading up to the death of a 16 year-old girl in Hamilton.”
