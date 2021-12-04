ST JOHNSTONE'S match against Ross County has been postponed after a late call-off due to heavy rain on the pitch.

Ground staff had been working hard to try and keep the game on at McDiarmid Park with pitch inspections scheduled this afternoon.

But referee Steven MacLean made the decision to call-off the match after he inspected the surface at 2pm.

St Johnstone updated supporters on Twitter posting: "Game off. After heavy rainfall referee Steven MacLean has called the game off.

"Despite our ground staffs best efforts the game has been postponed.

"We apologies for any inconvenience caused."

Ross County added: "Today’s game has been called off after a pitch inspection by referee Steven McLean"