A pensioner who was found fatally injured in Edinburgh has now been formally named as Douglas Forbes.

Mr Forbes was found dead in Edinburgh’s Academy Park on Thursday evening and officers are unaware of how he came to sustain the injuries.

However, after launching an investigation into the fatal incident, police believe he had spent time with friends in the city before travelling to Leith by taxi.

The 78-year-old’s body was found around 8:50pm.

Police are now asking for anyone who seen Mr Forbes on the same night to get in touch, as well as launching an appeal to trace the taxi driver who dropped him off in Leith.

Detective Inspector Jonny Wright from Gayfield CID said: “"We are still working to establish how Douglas came to sustain his injuries.

“We are trying to piece together his last movements, and believe he was in the city centre with friends, prior to being dropped off at Academy Park by a taxi.

“We would like anyone who was out with Douglas on Thursday 2 December, and for the taxi driver who dropped him off, to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

“Anyone with information surrounding Mr Forbes can notify police by contacting 101, quoting incident number 3329 of December 2, 2021.