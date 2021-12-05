LEWIS PAULIN doesn’t have to look too far for inspiration or role models as he begins the latest chapter in his boxing career.

Inactive since being denied the British featherweight title by Ryan Walsh on a contentious split decision in June 2019, the Edinburgh featherweight has set his sights on making an immediate return to that level having signed a deal with MTK Global who are now actively plotting his comeback.

Boxing in the capital is on a high with every major belt available currently in the possession of just two of its fighters, Lee McGregor and Josh Taylor.

Paulin goes way back with both men and considers them both friends. He sparred recently with McGregor who is warming up for the defence of his European title on the 18th of this month, while he popped round to Chez Taylor not so long ago to take a look at all four of those world title belts proudly on display in Taylor’s new custom-built cabinet.

“I’m hoping that I’ll be able to fight on the same cards as Josh and Lee at some point,” Paulin says. “Lee was my club-mate for years and Josh is a mate of mine. To get on their shows would be amazing.

“They’ve got a lot of years left in them. Lee is still young [24] and Josh looks like he’ll keep going for a while yet so that’s something to think about.

“I sparred with Lee not that long ago, did a few rounds. And I went to see Josh after he came back from America and got a picture in his house with all his belts.

“It’s quite surreal as he’s a friend. If he was a boxer in the street that I’d just seen on the telly, I’d be totally in awe at what he’s done. But when it’s a mate it’s a bit different. He’s just your mate!

“We boxed in the amateurs together and then we became mates through guys that I work with. And what he’s done is incredible. I’m really chuffed for him and Lee, too. They’ve both put Edinburgh boxing on the map.”

At 31, world titles are likely now beyond Paulin’s reach but with the Commonwealth strap currently held by another Scot in Nathaniel Collins, the former Scottish champion believes he will be in the mix for major honours in the new year.

“Not getting the British title was a difficult pill to swallow,” admits the southpaw. “But I still came out of it better than when I went in as I proved to people that I wasn’t out of that league.

“I had sparred people at a high level going into that fight so I knew I was capable of competing. I thought I had won it but I’ll get other opportunities, no doubt.

“I’ve stayed active since that fight. I run a lot, I climb Munros and been doing a lot of weightlifting. But it’s a different level getting boxing fit so I’ll need to step it up again now.

“MTK had been talking about me fighting on Josh’s card at the Hydro this month but that’s been pushed back until February so we’ll need to see.

“And the Commonwealth belt is in Scotland at the minute so that’s one we’ve got an eye on, too. I know Nate Collins, Scottish boxing’s a small circle, and he did well in his recent defence.

“I still don’t think he’s fought at the same level as I have so if I was offered that one I would definitely take it. I’m only in it to win titles. I want to achieve my goal which is to get my hands on one of the British, Commonwealth or European - maybe clear all three.

“I just want to pick up where I left off. If the option was there to fight for a title straight off I’d be up for that.”

MTK were one of the few boxing promoters to put on closed doors shows during the pandemic, something not lost on Paulin as he eyes the creeping threat of the Omicron Covid variant and what it might mean for small hall shows.

“Alex Morrison and [his daughter] Christine did really well for me but with Covid and all the rest of it I thought it would be best to work with a big firm and give myself more options,” adds Paulin who works as a plant operator at a nuclear power station in his day job. “I’m still sceptical about how many small shows will still go ahead if they need to bring back distancing and the rest.

“So I’m sure I’ve done the right thing. It’s a fresh start with a new promotion and MTK are massive. That was the logic behind it all and we’ll wait to see now if it all pays off.”