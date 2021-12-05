THREE people are in hospital after a three-car smash in the Highlands.
Police Scotland said the crash happened on the A9 at Cuach, about four miles north of Dalwhinnie, at 6.36pm on Friday.
A black Vauxhall Zafira, a red Audi A3 and a silver Volkswagen Touran were involved.
Officers said two men and a woman were taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness for treatment to injuries, but they are not believed to be life-threatening.
READ MORE: Pre-departure covid tests required in Scotland as another nation is added to red list
Sergeant Neil MacDonald, of the roads policing unit, said: “Our inquiries into the cause of this crash are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time to please get in touch.
“In particular, we are keen to speak to anyone who saw the cars or who may have dashcam footage that can help with our investigation.
“If you can help, please contact us on 101, quoting reference 2819 of 3 December.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.