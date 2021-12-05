A CLIMBER in the Scottish highlands who was left with an injury after an avalanche has been rescued by a mountain rescue team.

There were multiple reports of avalanches at Coire an t-Sneachda in the Cairngorm mountain range yesterday afternoon, and one man suffered a lower leg injury as a result.

Fortunately, Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team (CMRT) were on top of the situation as a team battled the powerful elements to bring the injured man back to safety.

Footage on social media has since gone viral of what many are calling a 'heroic act'.

CMRT call out for a male with a lower leg injury sustained during an avalanche. The climbers were able to self rescue down to the coire floor, they were met by the team and stretchered back to the ski area. Multiple reports of avalanches in Coire an t-Sneachda this afternoon.

Those who were with the victim of the avalanche, managed to make their way down to the floor of the mountain, and from there they were taken back to the ski area with the casualty being stretchered.

Footage of the rescue has been heavily praised by the public.

One man said: "Outstanding response once again from the team! Pleased the casualty was located and recovered back to safety. Keep up the good work and stay safe."

Another person said: "MRT’s worth their weight in gold… bet those guys slept well after that, Huge effort, carrying these big packs as well. Thankful to know we have this wonderful service."

Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team have been contacted for further comment.