Dance

The Nutcracker

Festival Theatre, Edinburgh

Mary Brennan

*****

I’m happy to report that No Rules have been broken at this Christmas party although occasionally, at some performances, there will be a twist on the usual guest list, with the magician Drosselmeyer portrayed by a female dancer. Well, as Scottish Ballet’s artistic director Christopher Hampson says ‘Why not?’ And so, when Madeleine Squire - in dramatic cape and long red gloves (very Rita Hayworth!) - swishes into view, there’s glamour rather than something sinister in the air. Nonetheless there’s no shortage of Drosselmeyer’s slick conjuring tricks to amaze and amuse.



This ongoing revival of the late Peter Darrell’s 1973 choreography stays heart-warmingly true to his focus on the child’s perceptions of the sumptuous party, with little Clara (Caoimhe Fisher) especially wide-eyed and watchful. Little wonder then, when midnight strikes and she comes looking for her newly acquired Nutcracker Doll, that sleepy Clara slips into a magical Dreamtime where her memories re-surface and are transformed into a fabulous, fantastical adventure.

Drosselmeyer returns, the Nutcracker Doll comes alive as a dashing Prince (Evan Loudon) who - after some pesky (but cute) wee mice are put to flight - carries Clara off to the Land of Ice and Snow where Grace Horler is the poised and elegant Queen.

Act Two - and the Land of Sweets offers treats for all tastes, from madcap Russian clowns to the subtly mysterious, lissome Arabian of Roseanna Leney and the jaunty, shipshape English (hornpipe) of Thomas Edwards.

Clearly the Sugar Plum Fairy (Marge Hendrick) is an inspiration to her realm, bringing an airy lightness and a purity of line to the role. Exquisite. And hurrah! for the orchestra conducted, with nuanced insights, by Jean-Claude Picard. Everyone dances their hearts out, but isn’t that always the rule with Scottish Ballet.

