The final homes which have been left without power for more than a week after the chaos caused by Storm Arwen are being reconnected.

Scottish and Southern Energy Network (SSEN) said that as of 10pm on Saturday evening, 30 homes were still without power.

The energy firm said that while they had continued to work throughout the day on Saturday, adverse weather conditions presented additional challenges which caused access issues and presented additional welfare and safety risks for repair teams. They continued to work overnight in an effort to reconnect the homes.

At the peak of the outage, more than 100,000 homes lost power following Storm Arwen with the worst affected areas being parts of Aberdeenshire, Perthshire, Angus and Moray.

Some homes have been left without power for over a week.

The Met Office has today issued a yellow weather warning of more disruption to hit the east coast of Scotland.

Heavy snow and strong winds are expected to sweep across the country early next week as Storm Barra batters the country.

#StormBarra has been named by @MetEireann and is forecast to bring strong winds to much of the UK and snow to northern areas on Tuesday and into Wednesday



Stay #WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/c6oMOwwa4m — Met Office (@metoffice) December 5, 2021

Mark Rough, SSEN’s Director of Operations, said: “The weather conditions have been really challenging for our teams but we are continuing to work to safely connect the final few homes. Our localised network has sustained significant damage and through a combination of repairs and mobile generation we will continue to work until all power is restored.

“We have over 700 field staff working with support from other network operators and contractors from across Great Britain, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, and everyone is making a real effort to reconnect the final homes as quickly and safely as possible.

“I’d like to thank customers for their continued patience and apologise for the disruption caused. We continue to work closely with local authorities and local resilience partnerships in Aberdeenshire to support welfare checks to those who remain off supply.”