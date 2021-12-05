DRIVERS are being warned of delays on a busy Glasgow motorway this afternoon due to debris on the road.

Traffic Scotland announced a number of lane closures at around 10.25am on the M8 westbound between junction 13 and junction 14. 

Lanes four and five of the carriageway remain closed as teams work to clear the area. 

In an update, Traffic Scotland said motorists can expect delays of around 10-15 minutes on the M8 at junction 12 and congestion on the M8 eastbound between junction 20 - junction 18. 

Drivers are being advised to take care on approach. 

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Police were called to attend the M8 in Glasgow, at junction 12 around 11.10am on Sunday, December 5, following reports of debris in the road.

"Initially lanes 3, 4, and 5 on the Westbound carriageway were shut while the items were cleared.

"Lanes 4 and 5 remain closed, with officers still in attendance."

 