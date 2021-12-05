DRIVERS are being warned of delays on a busy Glasgow motorway this afternoon due to debris on the road.
Traffic Scotland announced a number of lane closures at around 10.25am on the M8 westbound between junction 13 and junction 14.
❗️ NEW⌚️ 10.25#M8 W/B J13 - J14— Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) December 5, 2021
Lanes 3, 4 & 5 currently closed due to debris on the carriageway.
Police and TRISS are at the scene, please take care on approach.@SWTrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/hcU2c8EAel
Lanes four and five of the carriageway remain closed as teams work to clear the area.
In an update, Traffic Scotland said motorists can expect delays of around 10-15 minutes on the M8 at junction 12 and congestion on the M8 eastbound between junction 20 - junction 18.
❗️ UPDATE⌚️ 11.25#Glasgow#M8 W/B J13 - J14, lanes 4 & 5 remain closed due to debris on the carriageway, 10-15min delays from J12#M8 E/B congestion J20 - J18@SWTrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/gnKkPg1V2e— Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) December 5, 2021
Drivers are being advised to take care on approach.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Police were called to attend the M8 in Glasgow, at junction 12 around 11.10am on Sunday, December 5, following reports of debris in the road.
"Initially lanes 3, 4, and 5 on the Westbound carriageway were shut while the items were cleared.
"Lanes 4 and 5 remain closed, with officers still in attendance."
