More than one third of people in Scotland are struggling to afford their energy bills, according to a new survey, with campaign groups warning that consumers face a “perfect storm” this winter.

Research by Citizens Advice Scotland (CAS) shows that 36 per cent of people can’t afford their fuel costs, with rising bills and low incomes cited as contributing factors.

The polling comes amid a crisis in the energy market which has seen some suppliers go out of business, while an increase to the energy price cap means many are facing rising bills this winter.

CAS is now launching a campaign, Big Energy Saving Winter, to help tackle the problem.

Kate Morrison, Fair Markets spokesperson for CAS, said: “The fact that one in three people find their energy bills unaffordable is unacceptable, and what this research shows is that the underlying reasons can be varied and complex. From rising inflation and increased bills, to low incomes and homes that are hard to heat, people are struggling this winter – and these problems are likely to last well into 2022.

“The crisis in the energy market also means that some routes to lower bills simply aren’t available. For example, switching supplier will likely just lead people to a higher tariff.

“However, our message today is that the CAB network is here to help. We can check if you are entitled to any benefits or grants that you’re not currently claiming; we can talk to your energy company and re-structure any debt repayments you may have; and we can look at how better insulation can help you save money – and the planet at the same time!

“The Citizens Advice network helped over 171,000 people in Scotland during the pandemic and unlocked around £147 million for those clients. Among those who sought our advice on fuel bills, the ones who saw a gain were on average £272 better off after talking to us.

“So you don’t have to feel powerless about rising energy bills this winter. The Citizens Advice network is here to support you. And remember our advice is free, confidential and impartial.”

The survey, conducted by YouGov, found that of those who were struggling to pay their bills, 80% cited rising energy costs as a reason, while 65% said the rising cost of living was also contributing.

Meanwhile, 40 per cent said low income was an underlying problem, with 24 per cent stating their home being hard to heat was a factor.

Pete McGinnie, who lives on disability benefits, contacted CAS when he struggled to afford to heat his home.

His local bureau offered him advice about the Warm Home Discount, which cut his fuel bill by £140 a year.

Mr McGinnie said: “It’s difficult to get by on disability benefits. They’re really not enough to cover the basic costs of daily living, and they don’t go up when things like fuel bills go up.

“So for a while I was living day-to-day, using foodbanks and scraping together every penny. I was really struggling to cope. My house is not very good at retaining heat and I would often just stay in the one room, getting into bed during the daytime and just staying there, to try and save on my heating costs. But even then I was worried about how I was going to pay the bills. It was impacting my mental health and I went to some really dark places. Really dark.

“Then I went to Citizens Advice and they were brilliant. It was great just to have someone to talk to about it all, and my adviser was very sympathetic.

“They told me I was eligible for something called the Warm Home Discount. I had no idea about this, and it was such a weight off my mind. It made a big difference to me. I’m still finding it hard at times, but this help meant I was able to heat my home again, and didn’t feel I had to switch the lights off and sit in the dark. I only wish I had asked for their help sooner.”

Harry Mayers, head of Home Energy Scotland, added: “With people spending more time at home over the past 18 months due to the coronavirus pandemic, the amount of home energy used has been greater than ever. This, combined with energy price increases and the colder weather as we move into winter, demonstrates that there’s never been a more important time for people in Scotland to be aware of the help they could get.

“We can help people make their homes warmer and more energy efficient through access to grants and financial support like interest-free loans or Warmer Homes Scotland funding, which can help people on lower incomes to benefit from around £5000 in energy saving home improvements.”

Further information on the Big Energy Saving Winter campaign is available at www.cas.org.uk/besw.