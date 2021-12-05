A BODY has been found in the search for a 28-year-old Scot who went missing more than two weeks ago, police have said.
Joel McDiarmid went missing from his home in the Bathgate area at around 4pm on November 17.
Two weeks after he disappeared, on December 1, his family issued a renewed appeal for information saying his absence had left “a huge hole”.
Police at the time said McDiarmid’s whereabouts were a “complete mystery” and urged anyone who may have seen him to come forward. “He is 6ft 3ins tall, with bleached blonde hair, so is easily distinguishable,” they said.
In a statement issued today (Sunday December 5), police said that a body had now been found.
The force said that while formal identification had not yet taken place, McDiarmid’s family had been made aware.
They also said there were “no suspicious circumstances” around the death.
Lothians and Scottish Borders Police said: “A body has been found in the search for 28-year-old Joel McDiarmid, who was missing from the Bathgate area.
“Formal identification is yet to take place, but Joel's family has been informed. There are no suspicious circumstances, and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”
