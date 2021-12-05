NHS Highland is dealing with a significant Covid outbreak that includes cases of the new Omicron variant.

The cases are being linked to a music event that was held at the Royal British Legion in Nairn last Saturday, November 27.

The health board said a small number of those cases have now been identified as cases of the Omicron variant.

Anyone who has attended the event and has not yet been contacted by the Health Protection Team or contact tracers is being urged to self-isolate immediately and contact the team on 01463 704886.

The health board said enhanced contact tracing has been carried out in line with guidance for the management of a new variant.

In a statement the board said: “The Omicron variant is a new COVID variant which we are still learning about.

“Until more is known about it we need to be cautious and do everything we can to prevent spread.

“As such, the current isolation advice does not apply and close contacts will be asked to isolate for ten days irrespective of their vaccination status and PCR test result.

“Their households will also be asked to take additional action in order to try to reduce transmission within our communities.

“We are working very closely with the staff at the Royal British Legion who have been supporting the outbreak investigation.

“We’d like to remind everyone to follow the guidance in place to keep you and others safe.

“Wear a face covering on public transport and in all indoor settings for food and retail; open windows especially if you have people visiting at home; keep washing your hands regularly and thoroughly.

In order to reduce your level of contact with others, please work from home where possible; take regular lateral flow tests – especially before mixing with others outside your household. If you have symptoms, self-isolate and take a PCR test.

“We would be really grateful for your ongoing support in trying to minimise the risk of spread across Highland.”