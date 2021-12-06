Yellow warnings for snow are forecast around Scotland this week as the temperature drops and Christmas edges closer.

With just under three weeks to go until the big day, a snowy festive season could be on the horizon with forecasters predicting lots of the white stuff in the coming days.

Yellow warnings have been put in place for snow and ice across much of Scotland, while there are also yellow warnings for wind in northerly areas.

Here's what you need to know about where and when we will see snow this week in Scotland...

Where will it snow in Scotland this week?

There are yellow weather warnings for snow in the following areas of Scotland:

Angus

Clackmannanshire

Falkirk

Perth and Kinross

Stirling

Grampian

Moray

Dumfries and Galloway

Midlothian Council

Scottish Borders

West Lothian

Strathclyde

Argyll and Bute

East Ayrshire

East Dunbartonshire

East Renfrewshire

Glasgow

North Lanarkshire

Renfrewshire

South Ayrshire

South Lanarkshire

West Dunbartonshire

When will it snow in Scotland this week?





The yellow warnings for snow are in place from Tuesday December 7 from 9am to midnight.

According to the Met Office, "heavy snow is expected across northern England and Scotland bringing likely travel disruption, especially over higher routes."

How much will it snow?

The Met Office predicts between 2-5 cm of snow will fall in the period that the yellow warnings are in place.

However this could accumulate in certain areas due to the high winds also forecast.

In a statement, the Met office said: "2-5 cm is expected to accumulate quite widely across the area, but locally this could reach 10 cm, particularly in parts of the Southern Uplands and Highlands.

"Strong southeasterly winds will also lead to snow drifting in places, particularly over the highest routes, adding to poor visibilities.

"Gusts of 45-50 mph are expected widely, with 60-70 mph in exposed coastal locations. Strongest winds will ease across inland areas into the overnight period."

What does a yellow snow warning mean?

A yellow warning for snow means: