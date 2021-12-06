Police in Glasgow are appealing for witnesses after a man was hit by a car on Sauchiehall Street.
A 37-year-old man was making his way across the road at the pedestrian crossing, when he was struck by a dark coloured vehicle.
The incident happened around 7pm on Thursday, 25 November, 2021 near the junction with North Street.
The man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment to his injuries.
Officers are keen to speak to the driver of a dark coloured vehicle who stopped at the scene.
Sergeant Gemma Blackadder from the Road Policing Unit said: “This has left a man with serious injuries and we are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage to come forward.
"You can do this by contacting 101 quoting incident reference number 3165 of 25 Nov 21.”
