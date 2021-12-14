CO-WIVES, CO-WIDOWS

Adrienne Yabouza

Dedalus, £8.99

At 49, Lidou is in his prime, a prosperous builder of houses in the Central African Republic and the proud husband of two beautiful wives, Ndongo Passy and Grekpoubou. The only cloud on his horizon is the recent onset of impotence, for which he persuades a pharmacist friend to get him some pills. The day after his first dose, Lidou has a heart attack and drops dead, which gives his opportunistic cousin Zouaboua the chance to accuse the two newly-widowed women of poisoning Lidou, so that he can snatch his cousin’s property out from under their noses. If they’re going to keep what’s rightfully theirs, Ndongo Passy and Grekpoubou must fight with all their might against a backdrop of corruption in which bribery oils the wheels of society, eroding decency and loyalty. It’s a weighty topic in many ways, but Adrienne Yabouza writes so lightly and colourfully that this is a delight to read.

SOMEBODY LOVES YOU

Mona Arshi

And Other Stories, £11.99

Ironically, despite having long ago decided to stop talking, Ruby makes an eloquent narrator for poet Mona Arshi’s first novel. She’s one of the two daughters of an Indian family living in London who have to cope with their mother’s mental breakdown, Ruby’s silence being the most extreme reaction. Ruby shares with us short vignettes – impressionistic fragments of her childhood – showing the world in which she and her sister grew up and how they are defined in people’s eyes by their race, and later by their sex. Ruby’s discovery that she can acquire strength not by using her voice but by withholding it is a neat inversion, and Arshi’s poetic craft is conspicuous throughout all these vignettes, which are lyrical, beautifully honed facets of a larger whole. They never coalesce into a satisfying narrative, and the themes are left unresolved, but perhaps, like Ruby, Arshi’s strength is in what she doesn’t say.

NEW YEAR

Juli Zeh

World Editions, £12.99

On a family holiday to Lanzarote, the anxieties that middle-aged Henning has been keeping at bay for years finally threaten to overcome him. Cycling up a steep hill on a solo bike ride, he begins to reflect on his life and before long is trying to fend off a panic attack. Exhausted and dehydrated, he stops at a house which seems strangely familiar, and a childhood memory returns of his parents leaving him and his sister alone in that very house for three days. Henning’s life starts to make a great deal more sense to him as his memories return and he realises how childhood trauma can determine the paths we take. A character piece and social critique wrapped in a psychological thriller, the intelligent and absorbing New Year is as much of a journey for the reader is it is for Henning, and the tension doesn’t slacken until the very last page.