LAST week I confessed my love for New World port style wines, but before the Portuguese excommunicate me, let me tell you a tale about the finest wine I've ever tasted.

Once upon a time, in the days of old (before face masks, Facebook and facetime), a handsome prince was doing a wine tasting for a charity and he ordered his servants to rummage in the back of his cellar for something special for the finale. What they found was a single bottle of Quinta do Noval 1937 Colheita port and they triumphantly presented it to their sire.

Okay, the prince is me, the cellar is not grand enough to rummage in and trust me, when I opened the bottle, I wish to hell I hadn't shared it.

Anyway, to get back on track, I'd bought this bottle several years before for over £100 and forgot about it (it happens!). I thought it would make a nice talking point to open a pre-Second World War wine and it was.

The biggest talking point was the aroma: it was like warm caramel with soft alcoholic notes thrown in. The colour was like nothing I'd ever seen: golden amber, and with legs like a supermodel.

The aromas flowed through to the palate which also had raisins, salted caramel and hints of spice on the finish, but none of us would ever forget that initial nasal sensation.

Seriously, folks, If you ever see one, sell the car, sell your children's Christmas presents or sell a kidney, but don't miss out on the taste sensation of a lifetime.

There now, does that get me back into Portugal?

Barros 1996 Tawny

Classic tawny colour with dried fruits and cocoa on the nose. Complex nutty flavours on the palate with a long tasty finish.

Excelwines.co.uk £39.15

Wiese & Krohn Colheita 1983

Yes, it's a few bob but look at the number on the bottle before focussing on the price. If you like treacle toffee, Christmas cakes and figs then this is right on the button.

Woodvintners.com £60

Follow me on Twitter @gerardfinewine