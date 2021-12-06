A last-minute ice warning has been issued for much of Scotland as the country prepares for Storm Barra.

People living in Glasgow, Ayrshire, Dumfries, Borders and the Highlands have been told to prepare for potentially hazardous conditions as temperatures look set to dip below freezing overnight.

The warning is said to come into force from 9pm, having only been issued at 8pm, and will last until 9am tomorrow.

A statement from forecasters reads: "Showers this evening, wintry over high ground, will gradually die out overnight.

"Wet surfaces are expected to fall below freezing quite quickly under clear skies. Ice is quite likely where surfaces remain untreated, or where showers wash off grit."

It comes as Scotland and the rest of the UK prepare for Storm Barra, which promises a day of weather warnings including alerts for snow, high winds and rain.

Scotland’s Deputy First Minister has moved to reassure people in the country there is “strong and robust arrangements in place”.

The Met Office has issued three yellow weather warnings covering Scotland for Tuesday and has warned Storm Barra could affect driving conditions and cause disruption to travel and power.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney chaired a meeting of the Scottish Government’s Resilience Room on Monday ahead of the arrival of the storm.

“In preparation for Storm Barra, I met resilience partners to oversee efforts and ensure every possible resource is deployed and continues to stand by to co-ordinate support,” he said after the meeting.

“The Scottish Government is in close contact with local authorities and the emergency services to ensure people in the affected areas receive the latest information and support where needed. I would urge everyone in the affected areas to exercise caution and follow the latest travel advice.

“I want to assure the public that we have strong and robust arrangements in place to manage and address weather-related resilience issues at a national, regional and local level. In the aftermath of Storm Arwen, we will review the preparations and response to ensure we learn from this most exceptional storm.”