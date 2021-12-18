The festive season is upon us and it can be hard to keep track of what opens and closes when.
Christmas in the UK see's a halt to normal life as shops and venues shut to give employees a well earned break.
This includes banks, so it's best to be prepared in the run up to Christmas.
With that in mind, here is everything you need to know about which branches close when...
Are banks open on Christmas eve?
Most banks are open on Christmas eve, however many operate on shortened hours.
In Scotland, the following banks are open on Christmas eve:
- Natwest - all branches close at 2pm
- RBS - all branches close at 2pm
- Barclays - all branches close at 2pm
- Bank of Scotland - all branches close at 2pm
- Virgin Money UK - all branches close at 1pm
- HSBC - all branches close at 2pm
- Santander - all branches close at 2pm
- Halifax - all branches close at 2pm
Are banks open on December 27 and 28 this year?
This year Christmas and Boxing Day are on a weekend, meaning we get the replacement bank holidays on Monday December 27 and Tuesday December 28.
- Natwest - closed December 27 & 28
- RBS - closed December 27 & 28
- Barclays - closed December 27 & 28
- Bank of Scotland - closed December 27 & 28
- Virgin Money UK - closed December 27 & 28
- HSBC - closed December 27 & 28
- Santander - closed December 27 & 28
- Halifax - closed December 27 & 28
Are banks open on New Year's eve this year?
Here's when banks close on New Year's eve:
- Natwest - all branches close at 2pm
- RBS - all branches close at 2pm
- Barclays - all branches close at 2pm
- Bank of Scotland - all branches close at 2pm
- Virgin Money UK - all branches close at 1pm
- HSBC - all branches close at 2pm
- Santander - all branches close at 2pm
- Halifax - all branches close at 2pm
Are banks open on January 3 and 4 2022?
New Year's day and January 2 fall on a weekend this year, like Christmas and Boxing day, meaning we get the replacement days on January 3 and 4.
In Scotland, January 2 is a bank holiday, however this day is not celebrated in other UK countries.
- Natwest - closed January 3
- RBS - closed January 3
- Barclays - closed January 3 & 4
- Bank of Scotland - closed January 3 & 4
- Virgin Money UK - closed January 3 & 4
- HSBC - closed January 3 & 4
- Santander - closed January 3 & 4
- Halifax - closed January 3 & 4
