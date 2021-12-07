Storm Barra marks the second storm of the 2021/22 season, but what is the most storms we have ever seen in a year?

The latest spell of bad weather arrives less than two weeks after Storm Arwen, which left thousands of homes without power after rare red weather warnings were issued.

While storm Barra has not reached red level alert, there are yellow warnings in place across the country for snow, ice and wind.

With almost 9 more months of the storm year to come, here's what we know about the UK's worst year for storms...

Most storms to hit the UK in a year

From mid-December 2013 to mid-November 2014, the UK saw at least 12 major storms.

This has been deemed by the Met Office as the stormiest period of weather the UK has seen in the past 20-years.

The storms of 2013/14 didn't have names as they only began being named in 2015.

Meanwhile, seven storms hit the UK in 2020/21, starting early with 3 in October alone.

What will the next storm be called?

So far this year we have had storm Arwen and storm Barra, with the next one set to be named Corrie.

The names apply to the UK, Ireland and the Netherlands so there is a nod to all these countries in the naming process.

Storms are named alphabetically, but only go up to W and miss Q and U.

The names for the 2021/22 season are: