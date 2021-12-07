FOUR people have been taken to hospital, including a 7-year-old girl after a crash on the A85.

Police are appealing for information after a serious road traffic crash which involved two cars on the A85 near Methven on Monday evening.

The crash happened around 9:30pm last night and involved four people – a 32-year-old female driver with a 7-year-old girl, and a 22-year-old man with an 18-year-old passenger.

All four were taken to Ninewells hospital in Dundee.

The 22-year-old who was driving a Vauxhall Astra is in ‘critical’ condition, but his passenger’s condition is described as ‘stable’.

The 32-year-old female driver of a Honda Jazz and the 7-year-old girl, who was a passenger in the car, were both taken to the same hospital to be checked over.

Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances of the incident.

Sergeant John Learmonth from Perth Road Policing Department said: “Our investigation into this collision is continuing and I would appeal to any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police, or anyone with information, to contact us.

“I would also ask anyone driving on this road at the time of the crash or just before it took place who has dash-cam footage to speak to officers as this may assist our enquiry.”

Anyone with information should contact Road Policing Officers at Perth through 101 with reference 3335 of December 6, 2021.