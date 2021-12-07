Chronic or acute pain related to stiff joints, muscle pain and inflammations can make performing even the most basic routines challenging. From getting out of bed to putting on clothes and performing the daily hygiene rituals, these tasks can become difficult without effective pain relief.

In the modern age of western pharmaceuticals, many products exist to mitigate the issues related to chronic pain. However, these pharmaceutical medications often come with side effects that are less than desirable.

These adverse side effects have brought CBD oil products to the forefront of the discussion around chronic pain relief for UK residents and citizens.

If you are looking for a better way to potentially manage or alleviate issues related to chronic pain and inflammation, check out this buyer's guide detailing the best CBD oil UK consumers can buy online.

What is CBD?

Derived from cannabis sativa L, or the hemp plant, CBD is a non-psychoactive compound. When taken, it can potentially help alleviate pain and inflammation with its potential health benefits, offering an alternative form of treatment for those looking to avoid or wean off pharmaceuticals.

An abbreviation for its technical name, cannabidiol, CBD is a compound found in cannabis plants and hemp plants. However, there are distinct differences between these two types of plants regarding the uses of products derived from the cannabis oil of each kind of plant.

While hemp contains a high amount of CBD and trace amounts of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), cannabis contains both CBD and generous amounts of THC, making it not ideal for medical treatment free from psychoactive effects.

The UK's 3 Best CBD Oil Brands (2022 Reviews)

Here are the three best CBD oil products available for purchase and shipping to or within the United Kingdom:

1. Blessed CBD

For the best CBD oils in the UK, look no further than Blessed CBD.

Dedicated to quality over quantity, Blessed CBD is a UK-based CBD company that offers a wide range of CBD oil and other CBD products including, CBD capsules, CBD creams and balms, and CBD gummies.

Voted the "Best CBD Oil UK" by Reader's Digest, Blessed CBD uses proven extraction processes from organic hemp sourced from Europe and the USA. Additionally, their website is easy to navigate, making it a simple process to locate the best CBD oil formula and potency to meet your chronic pain management needs.

Pros:

CBD oil is available in full and broad-spectrum formulas

Range of products for beginners and frequent CBD users

Wholesale discounts

Easy-to-read lab reports on the website

Cons:

High demand sometimes increases shipping time

You cannot buy Blessed CBD in high street stores

Why is Blessed CBD the best?

Offering CBD oil products in both full and broad-spectrum formulas, Blessed CBD gives those who suffer from chronic pain a potential way to supplement their endocannabinoid system and reduce inflammation with CBD oil formulas that are:

Vegan

Cruelty-Free

Non-GMO and pesticide-free

Gluten-free

Free from harsh contaminants such as butane and heavy metals

Blessed CBD's oil comes in various concentrations: 500 mg, 1000 mg, and 1800 mg of CBD per bottle blended with hemp seed oil as the carrier oil. The potency for each strength may help alleviate different levels of chronic pain. This way, beginners can test different potencies to find the one that works best for their needs, while those with more experience using CBD oil can opt for higher potency.

UK customers seeking high-quality, potent CBD oil in full and broad-spectrum formulas should check out our top pick, Blessed CBD. Their products are backed by detailed third-party lab results, stellar customer reviews, and rigorous testing procedures.

Learn more at BlessedCBD.co.uk.

2. Vibes CBD

For the best-tasting CBD oils in the UK, look no further than Vibes CBD.

UK residents seeking a powerful THC-free solution made with an incredibly pure CBD isolate base should consider the CBD oil products available from Vibes CBD.

Using potent non-GMO hemp, Vibes CBD can offer a high-quality CBD oil rich in flavonoids and terpenes. Combined with a hemp seed carrier oil, this fruity-flavoured broad-spectrum CBD oil is:

THC-free

Non-GMO

Vegan

Organically sourced

Recommended by major UK news publications and outlets such as Worthing Herald, Men's Journal and The JC, Vibes CBD is a reputable company that provides high-quality CBD oil free from harmful pesticides and herbicides.

Pros:

Hemp sourced from experienced growers in the USA

Fruity flavour masks earthy taste common to CBD oil

Discount for first-time orders

Cons:

Only available in broad-spectrum CBD formula

Why should you buy CBD oil from Vibes CBD?

Vibes CBD oil comes in a 1000mg and 2000mg strength. In addition, each bottle of broad-spectrum CBD oil is third-party lab tested to ensure the highest quality, potency, and consistency from each batch.

Packaged in 10ml bottles with a dropper, each order comes with a booklet detailing how to dose CBD properly to meet your needs.

The potent THC-free, broad-spectrum CBD oils at Vibes CBD are an excellent way to potentially treat chronic pain while enjoying all the benefits of non-GMO CBD hemp oil. If you're looking for a company that produces exclusively broad-spectrum CBD formulas at an affordable price point, Vibes CBD is a great place to start.

Learn more at VibesCBD.co.uk.

3. NuLeaf Naturals

Why NuLeaf Naturals?

Since 2014, Colorado-based NuLeaf Naturals has focused on creating organic wellness CBD oil tinctures. Their super potent full-spectrum products are made from a variety of cannabinoid compounds to enhance the phytocannabinoid and terpene profile, details of which can be found for each third-party lab-tested batch.

Pros:

Wide variety of CBD tinctures

CBD oil for humans and pets

Certificates of Analysis for solvents and heavy metals published online

Sourced from organic hemp and made with eco-friendly practices

Cons:

UK residents may experience longer shipping times

What CBD oil does NuLeaf Naturals offer?

Offering full-spectrum CBD oil formulas in strengths ranging from 300mg to 6000mg of CBD per bottle, NuLeaf Naturals provides UK residents with a potential solution to their chronic pain, anxiety, seizures, or any other ailment that can benefit from the use of potent, powerful CBD formulas mixed with organic virgin hemp seed oil.

This wide selection of CBD oil tinctures means that both experienced CBD users and people new to supplementing with cannabinoids can find what meets their wellness needs.

To stimulate the entourage effect and boost the benefits of CBD, NuLeaf Naturals also offers a multi-cannabinoid CBD oil formula made with CBD, CBG, and CBC to support the health of the endocannabinoid system.

They even make CBD oil drops for pets that are an excellent way to treat our furry friends.

With a focus on organic, eco-friendly practices and a wide variety of CBD oil tinctures to meet the needs of everyone, NuLeaf Naturals is an excellent choice for anyone looking for a high-quality, full-spectrum CBD oil.

How are CBD oils made?

Making high-quality products derived from hemp extract varies from company to company. Each brand uses a different extraction method to derive the CBD from the hemp plant and combine it with other ingredients such as MCT Oil, coconut oil, or hemp seed oil.

Popular methods used to extract CBD oil include the supercritical CO2 extraction process, low pressure ethanol extraction, and olive oil extraction. However, no matter the extraction method used, the goal is always to produce a high-quality CBD oil rich in cannabinoids (CBD, CBDA, CBG), terpenes, and flavonoids to give the oil a host of beneficial properties.

What are the laws for the use of CBD oil in the UK?

When it comes to purchasing CBD oil products in the UK market, there are regulations that dictate the CBD products that can be sold to consumers.

These UK CBD laws and regulations are in place to protect consumers from low-quality and potentially dangerous CBD market products, in addition to providing clear information on the contents of each product.

Currently, CBD oil products sold in the UK must be manufactured from hemp plants rather than THC-rich cannabis (otherwise known as marijuana). Furthermore, current regulations set forth that CBD oil and related products can contain no more than 1mg of THC per bottle. This means that the risk of a consumer experiencing a psychoactive high from taking CBD oil is near zero.

Additionally, because products within the UK's CBD industry are considered a food supplement, companies that sell CBD products must file a Novel Foods Application with the FSA that proves extensive testing for each CBD product, including:

Stability & microbiological testing

Toxicological report

ADME evaluation

Full chemical analysis

These various tests are done not only to ensure that CBD products are safe for human consumption but also to identify:

What each cannabinoid in the product is responsible for

The terpenes responsible for offering added benefits

Additional beneficial compounds that may aid in relieving chronic pain

For UK residents looking to try out hemp CBD oil products, it is essential to determine if a company selling CBD oil is meeting the requirements of the UK Food Standards Agency. Look for companies that have submitted their products to rigorous testing via a Novel Foods Application or are members of the Cannabis Trades Association. These companies comply with UK law and ensure each bottle of CBD oil meets exacting standards.

CBD brands in the UK must also refrain from making medical statements. There are no proven claims at the moment that Cannabidiol (CBD) helps to relieve symptoms of chronic pain or neuropathic pain, anxiety, insomnia, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer’s disease or Parkinson’s disease, although clinical trials and studies on the effects of CBD are ongoing.

What are the different types of CBD oil products?

CBD content is categorised into three main forms: full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and CBD isolate. These oil forms may be used as tinctures or placed into edibles, skincare topicals, or CBD e-liquid for vape pens.

Full-spectrum CBD oil refers to an oil that has been extracted from the hemp plant and contains all of the cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids present in the plant. This type of hemp extract CBD oil is considered to be the most beneficial as it offers all of the benefits associated with cannabinoids and terpenes. However, it should be noted that a full-spectrum CBD oil product may contain traces of THC that could cause a failed drug test for some.

Broad-spectrum CBD oil is similar to full-spectrum CBD oil but undergoes additional filtration methods to ensure that all traces of THC content have been removed during the extraction process. This type of CBD oil is ideal for those who want the benefits of cannabinoids and terpenes without any risk of failing a drug test.

CBD isolate oil refers to an oil that has been extracted from the hemp plant and made into a pure form. This form of CBD contains only isolated cannabidiol and no other cannabinoids or terpenes.

Regardless of which CBD oil formula is chosen to reduce chronic pain and inflammation, each one will react with the body's endocannabinoid system, which releases neurotransmitters that interact with the body's CBD receptors. By supplementing with CBD oil, UK residents can help to "turn on" this system and provide relief from symptoms.

