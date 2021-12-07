IT was noticeable that Josh Taylor compared Jack Catterall not to a lottery winner but to someone who has been handed a lottery ticket. There’s a substantial difference.

The pair stood toe-to-toe inside The Royal Scots Club in Edinburgh yesterday to officially begin the build-up to their bout at Glasgow’s Hydro on February 26, rescheduled from December 18 after Taylor picked up a knee injury.

The potential prize for Catterall is all four of Taylor’s super-lightweight world belts that the Prestonpans fighter lugged along with him to dangle tantalisingly in front of his English opponent.

Catterall had willingly stepped aside from his position as mandatory contender to allow Taylor to take on Jose Ramirez in Las Vegas in May for the right to become undisputed world champion of the division.

Having won, the Scot, in turn, was decent enough to give Catterall (26-0) his place and the chance to claim all the marbles in one fell swoop.

But having battled so hard to reach the top of the world in just 18 contests, the self-styled Tartan Tornado has no plans to now hand over his winnings to his opponent from across the border.

“I’ve worked for years and years to get all the belts,” said the self-styled Tartan Tornado. “He gets to fight for them on one night – it’s like a lottery ticket for him, the chance to win them all in one fight.

“I probably could have been ready for December 18 but I would have been doubting if I was at peak fitness.

“And there is too much at risk to go into the ring not feeling 100 per cent. I’ve worked so hard to achieve what I’ve achieved, so getting into the ring at less than 100 per cent would be a silly move.

“I would have been doubting myself, feeling I wasn’t in as great shape as I should have been. Fortunately, now I’ve got the power to put it back.

“Before, if I’d been the challenger, I wouldn’t have had that luxury; I’ve been in that position a few times, fighting with a wee injury.

“I’ve worked hard to get here. I can’t go into any fight doubting my condition. I’m a professional athlete and I take this very seriously. The extra time has given me time to get the rehab done and adjust my training accordingly.

“I’ve got a lot of respect for Jack. But as of now he’s my enemy – and I hate his guts. I’m ready to go out and fight him, even though he’s a great guy. The mindset changes.”

Taylor remains frustrated at the lack of suitable venues to compete in Edinburgh but is excited about a return to his second home of Glasgow.

It will be his first fight in the Hydro since defeating Ivan Baranchyk to claim his first world title in May 2019 and it ought to be a raucous homecoming.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve been back home,” added the 30 year-old. “My last couple of fights have been in front of no crowd and then in front of a very limited crowd. I couldn’t have any UK fans with me out in Vegas, which was a bit of a disappointment.

“That actually made it a little bit more special because it felt like me and my team against the world. But I’m excited to be back at the Hydro. It’s a real cauldron of an arena with a great atmosphere.”

It is hard for him to avoid the temptation to look beyond Catterall to potential blockbusting fights, possibly stepping up welterweight, but Taylor knows complacency could be his toughest opponent.

“I’m not thinking about the next fight. Everyone is asking me what’s next after Jack Catterall – but he’s a dangerous fighter. When fighters look beyond their next opponent, it can all go wrong.

“I can’t afford to look past this fight. I take all of that with a pinch of salt. My ambition is to become a two-weight world champion – once I take care of Jack. I will move up and become welterweight world champion. But Jack is trying to take my belts.”

Catterall has fought before in Scotland in Paisley’s Lagoon Leisure Centre in 2016 but it will be a whole different experience in the 14,000-capacity Hydro where 95 per cent of those in attendance will be rooting for his opponent.

“I’m under no illusions – I’ll be facing a hostile reception come February,” said the man from Chorley. “Obviously I’ve boxed in other people’s back gardens before but they will be nothing like this. This will be on another level but it takes the pressure off me.

“There will be a few thousand travelling up to support me but Josh will have the majority of fans on his side. However, they can’t get in the ring with him so that doesn’t bother me.”