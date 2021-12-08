ROBERT Buntin (Letters, December 7) says "the hospitality industry is up in arms at the prospect of a passport system for entry to their venues". As someone who works in hospitality (owning and running a community pub) allow me to enlighten him: as the regulations are worded any check would have to be carried out at the point of entry, not the point of sale as described by Mr Buntin during his visit to Paris.

The Licensing Scotland Act 2005 dictates that the only persons who can carry out any form of identity checks, regulate or refuse entry or otherwise carry out any form of door supervision are "persons holding a relevant Security Industry Association qualification", therefore every "pub, restaurant, cafe or theatre" would have to employ at least one SIA-qualified door supervisor on a full-time basis. The cost of this, if you were lucky enough to find someone, would be prohibitive to most venues, many of which are struggling to survive after more than a year and a half of closure and restrictions.

Mr Buntin goes on to say: "What the anti-vaxxers and the leisure industry have failed to grasp" as if the two are one and the same. As someone who has spent many thousands of pounds adapting my premises, on signage and hand sanitisers, on extra ventilation and staff training and complied with every edict and regulation to try keep my business afloat and my loyal staff in gainful employment, I find that conflation of two groups of people who could not be further apart deeply insulting.

William Gold, Hielan Jessie bar, Glasgow.

WHY RELIGION IS NOT TO BLAME

I NOTE with interest the letter (December 6) from James Martin regarding the tragedy of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes headed " How could any God allow this?". As a churchgoer I confess, as I am sure some other churchgoers do, that it is not easy to understand why there are so many tragedies that occur in the world on a daily basis: the situation in some countries where young children are dying from starvation daily – a slow torture – brings great sadness to us all. Thank God for the aid agencies and also the church which provide help and show such compassion and to the people who contribute to such organisations.

One of the reasons I have been going to church over the years is to try to learn as much as I can and although we learn about God’s love and compassion we also learn about the wrath of God, and as such it would be unthinkable to do such evil for the fear of God.

I wouldn’t blame God and religion – in fact I know that if these two evil persons had been religious – that is, Christ-like – they could not possibly have carried out this evil deed.

Thank God that most people, whether religious or not, know the difference between right and wrong.

Bob Ballantyne, Glasgow.

STATE AGENCIES FAILED ARTHUR

JAMES Martin claims not to be taken in by fairy tales regarding a benevolent God, citing the murder of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes in evidence. However, the dominant fairy story of the modern West is Humanist, that mankind is making relentless progress to some secular "state of grace". Actually, too many of us remain capable of depravity in the right circumstances, which is why we need a police force and social services; and these were the very bodies which, yet again, failed a helpless child.

Charlie Friel, Clydebank.

LET REPORTERS STAY INDOORS

IS it really necessary for the BBC to persist in putting its correspondents out in extreme weather conditions to give us the news? We see them standing beside snow-covered dual carriageways as lorries speed by, and standing on seaside promenades being battered by wind, rain and snow.

I realise that we are seeing first-hand the bad weather and difficult driving conditions, but does the BBC hierarchy not realise that its correspondents are very vulnerable in these dangerous conditions? Management should really think twice about sending out an outside broadcasting team, as it would only take a vehicle to lose control or a rogue wave to cause a disaster.

Neil Stewart, Balfron

LICENSE THE DOG OWNERS

YOUR columnist Doug (or should that be Dug?) Marr hit the nail on the head regarding dog owners ("It’s barking mad not to reintroduce dog licences", The Herald, December 6, and Letters, December 7). They are, in my opinion, much worse than cyclists; at least cyclists don’t jump up on one, leaving muddy paw prints. And, as far as one is aware, cyclists don’t lick people (unless having first been invited to do so of course), don’t have fleas or worms to pass on and, as far as one can ascertain, are able to toilet without leaving a mess on the street.

Instead of dog wardens, perhaps we should have dog-owner wardens, to round up those enthusiastic but errant owners who fail to control their four-legged charges?

Bring back licences as soon as possible.

Stuart Brennan, Glasgow.

SPEAKING FRANKLY

I REGULARLY watch the BBC morning TV programme Claimed and Shamed. To protect the identity of the suspect claimant an actor's voiceover is used. The muffled tones bear an uncanny resemblance to that of Frank Bruno, even to the extent of " D'you know what I mean ..." being uttered.

Perhaps a simple sound check would resolve this identity intrigue. D'you know what I mean ?

Allan C Steele, Giffnock.