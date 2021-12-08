Boris Johnson is under fire as reports emerge that a number of Downing Street Christmas parties were held in December 2020, which was at the time prohibited by the rules introduced by him and his government.

Videos have emerged of former press secretary Allegra Stratton and senior Tory Jacob Rees-Mogg joking about a Christmas party reportedly held at Number 10.

At this time, gatherings were forbidden by the Covid rules.

Here's what we know about the reported parties, and what it means for the government.

What do we know about the Downing Street Christmas parties?

Last week the Mirror reported that a Christmas party was held at Downing Street on December 18 2020.

At this time, the government guidance specifically said that Christmas parties were not permitted.

Meanwhile, London was in tier 3, meaning gatherings of two or more people indoors were banned unless "reasonably necessary" for work.

Days after the reported party was hosted, the prime minister gave a press briefing on December 23 2020 where he instructed people to cancel Christmas plans, meaning lots of people spent the festive period alone.

Since initial reports, sources have come forward to various media outlets to reveal more details about the party.

One told the BBC that "several dozen" people attended and that party games were played, food and wine were served and the party continued into the night.

When asked about the party, Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that he was "satisfied" no Covid rules were broken.

What did the Allegra Stratton video say?





On Tuesday ITV obtained a video of the PM's former press secretary Allegra Stratton joking about the party at a mock press conference held on December 22 2020 where no journalists were present.

In the clip, she jokes: "This fictional party was a business meeting and it was not socially distanced."

Number 10 responded to the clip by saying: "There was no Christmas party. Covid rules have been followed at all times."

What did the Jacob Rees-Mogg video say?

Menawhile another video released by Guido shows Jacob Rees-Mogg making jokes about a party to an audience of people.

In the clip, the senior Tory says: "I see we're all obeying the regulations aren't we?

"I mean, this party is not going to be investigated by the police in a year's time.

""You are all very carefully socially distanced... we have moved, I am pleased to tell you, from the metric back to the Imperial system: I notice you are all at least two inches away from each other which is, as I understand it, what the regulations require."

His comments in the video are met by laughter from the crowd, who can be seen standing close together.

What were the rules on Christmas parties last year?

The government guidance on Christmas parties last year on December 18 2020 stated: "Although there are exemptions for work purposes, you must not have a work Christmas lunch or party, where that is a primarily social activity and is not otherwise permitted by the rules in your tier."

Meanwhile, London - where the govenment officers are located - was in tier 3, meaning the law banned gatherings of two or more people indoors unless it was "reasonably necessary" for work.

There was also a specific prohibition on organising an indoor gathering of more than 30 people - reports suggest there were 40-50 people at the Downing Street party.