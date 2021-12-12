These seven top drops work like a dream with desserts, says Sam Wylie-Harris.

When it comes to a sweet ending, it's always worth saving a little room for last.

Especially with so many seductive stickies, liqueurs and after-dinner tipples to fire up festive puds and holiday treats, crown the cheeseboard and light up a yummy Yule log.

Indeed, some might say that what you serve at the end of Christmas dinner is just as important as those well crafted, aperitif cocktails to kick-start the main event.

So that nothing's left to chance, here's how to leave a lasting impression with the best after-dinner drinks this Christmas...

1. Torres Floralis Moscatel Oro, Spain, currently £6.99 for 50cl (was £8.99), Waitrose

A fragrant amber beauty with a delightful bouquet of roses, geranium and lemon verbena, luscious honeycomb notes are balanced by good acidity. Pure nectar, this moreish muscat loves Christmas pud, Italian pannetone and melt-in-the-mouth pastries.

2. Taylor's Late Bottled Vintage Port 2016, Portugal, currently £10 for 75cl (was £15), Sainsbury's

Pass the port please... Taylor's late bottled vintage is ready to drink with no need to decant. Your one-stop-shop for a port to serve with blue cheeses, goat's cheese, rich chocolate mousse or profiteroles, with its dark cherry and plums on the nose, palate of soft, jammy forest fruits, sweet spice and suave finish.

3. Mozart Chocolate Cream Liqueur, Austria, £13.55 for 50cl, Amazon

(Mozart/PA)Choc-full of Christmas cheer, this decadent liqueur tastes like a tray of luxurious chocolates without the soft centre. A mini-sipping adventure, enjoy neat over ice, drizzle over gooey treats, dark chocolate brownies or use as a sweetener in your after-dinner espresso martini.

4. Disaronno Velvet Liqueur, Italy, £15 for 50cl, Tesco

Equally decadent, Disaronno's smooth, creamy Velvet expression is a magical combination of almond flavours topped with apricot, vanilla and touch of toffee. Again, a joyous glass with almond desserts and old-fashioned rice pudding, or trickle over vanilla ice cream. Lush.

5. No1 Sauternes Chateau Suduiraut 2013, France, £16.99 for 37.5cl, Waitrose

How sweet she is... A classic example of France's famous dessert wine, this scrumptious Sauternes is rich and toothsome with exotic tropical fruits balanced by citrusy notes on the silky, long finish. Despite the richness, it's bright, beautifully balanced, and a marriage made in heaven with tarte tatin and dollop of creme fraiche.

6. L'Epiphanie De Sauternes 2018, France, £19.99 for 37.5cl, Laithwaites

Another elixir to tantalise the taste buds, this one impresses with its blossomy, honeyed aromas, hints of creamy apricot, a toasted nuttiness and thread of fresh acidity keeping everything in check. Utterly delicious, the sweet taste of Sauternes works like a dream with rich pate recipes alongside fruit desserts.

7. Delamain Pale & Dry XO Centenaire, France, £36.75 for 20cl, The Whisky Exchange

The iconic fireside snifter and crucial to flaming your Christmas pud, this exceptionally fruity Cognac offers heady aromas of candied fruits, florals and vanilla undertones, alongside complex flavours of spiced stone fruits, orange bitters, caramel, hints of almond and that long, elegant, special-occasion finish you only get with Cognac. Awesome with Christmas pudding and brandy butter.