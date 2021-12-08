Prime Minister's Question Time (PMQs) will take place today as the scandal over the reported Downing Street Christmas parties in December 2020 intensifies.
Every week in Parliament, MPs are given the chance to question the prime minister during PMQs.
Today, Boris Johnson is expected to be questioned over the reported Christmas parties held at Downing Street last year, when such events were prohibited under the Covid rules.
The government has come under pressure in recent days as more and more sources come forward with details.
On Tuesday, a video emerged showing the PM's former press secretary Allegra Stratton at a mock press conference on December 23 last year joking about a party.
In it, she is seen saying: "This fictional party was a business meeting and it was not socially distanced."
Downing Street have so far denied claims of a party and said that "Covid rules have been followed at all times."
Here's how you can tune into PMQs today...
What time does PMQs start today?
Prime Minister's Question Time will take place at midday today.
PMQs takes place at midday on Wednesday every week in the House of Commons.
How to watch PMQs live?
You can watch PMQs live on Parliament TV from midday.
It will also be broadcast live on the BBC Parliament channel.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.