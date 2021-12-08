SCOTLAND’S national sports agency has announced it will lead a review into racism within Scottish cricket.

Sportscotland said it was taking ‘immediate steps’ to investigate, following the scandal that engulfed the sport in England.

Azeem Rafiq, who used to play for Yorkshire, told MPs at a committee last month of how he was subject to racist abuse regularly, and subsequently left the sport.

Since then, cricketers up and down the country have been speaking about their experiences of racism, including in Scotland.

Sportscotland is to appoint an independent team of experts to lead the review, and is also launching a consultation with Scottish cricket players and those involved in the sport.

People are to be given a ‘safe space’ to tell of their experiences, anonymously, the sporting body said, adding that follow-up support, signposting and referral to the relevant authorities will also be provided as part of the process.

Existing Cricket Scotland policies and procedures will also be reviewed in line with equality, diversity and inclusion best practice, to ensure that lessons are learned, and that action is taken to address the issues facing the sport.

Today’s announcement follows discussions between sportscotland and Cricket Scotland in recent weeks.

The body said there had been “understandable concern” within the cricket community, and committed to publishing the full scope of the independent review within the next seven days.

On completion of the review process, a report and action plan will be published by the independent experts, with sportscotland responsible for holding Cricket Scotland and its associations to account.

Chief Executive of sportscotland, Stewart Harris, said: “There can be no place for racism or discrimination of any kind in sport and it is vital that all complaints of this nature are robustly investigated.

“That must always be the starting point when we are talking about racism and racial inequalities.

“It is clear that steps must be taken to address the problem of racism within cricket in Scotland.

“We must listen to the very real concerns that have and will continue to be raised as part of this wholly independent process. But more than that, we must also act on these and start to rebuild trust.

“This will not be easy and it will take time. However, as the national agency for sport we will do what is required to effect positive change wherever it is needed in Scottish cricket.”

President of Cricket Scotland, Sue Strachan, said: “We have reached out to sportscotland for their help and support to investigate any evidence of racism in cricket in Scotland. We are grateful to sportscotland for commissioning this wide-ranging independent review of racism within the sport that we love.

“The Boards of Cricket Scotland, in association with the regional Associations, the Scottish Cricketers Association and the Cricket Scotland Match Officials Association, will engage fully with the independent review and have committed to acting upon any recommendations made as a result of its findings.

"We want to ensure that going forward there is no place for racism within cricket in Scotland.”