HEARTS attacker Jamie Walker looks set to depart Tynecastle in January with St Johnstone and Livingston set to pounce for his signature.
Walker has made just two Premiership appearances this campaign and is keen to find more game time away from Gorgie.
The ex-Wigan man is out of contract in the summer so a loan move is likely in January ahead of a possible permanent switch later next year.
St Johnstone are looking to add to their attacking ranks since goals have been a major problem for Callum Davidson's side.
Walker could provice a spark and creativity from midfield that Perth fans have been looking for in the past few weeks.
Edinburgh Evening News say Walker is open to leaving Tynecastle and that both Saints and Livi have made approaches to the capital city outfit.
