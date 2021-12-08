Boris Johnson is expected to give a press conference today as the Downing Street Christmas party scandal intensifies.

The prime minister and his government have come under scrutiny in recent days as reports emerged that a Downing Street Christmas party which went against government Covid rules was held last year.

And now it looks like the Conservative government could be introducing further restrictions to curb the spread of the Omicron variant.

The Financial Times reported on Wednesday morning that the prime minister was set to announce new Covid restrictions in England as Omicron cases rise.

This would see the government implement Plan B which would include vaccine passports for large venues and an order to work from home.

These announcements are expected to come in a press conference this afternoon, where it is likely Boris Johnson will face media questions over the parties last year.

Boris Johnson's Covid announcements only apply to England, with each devolved nation in charge of carrying out their own pandemic respinse.

Here's what you need to know about this afternoon's press conference...

What time is Boris Johnson's press conference this afternoon?

It has not yet been officially confirmed, but reports suggest that Boris Johnson will give a press conference at 5:30pm this afternoon.

He is expected to announce new restrictions for England to curb the spread of the Omicron variant.

BBC Newsnight Policy Editor Lewis Goodall tweeted: "Understand cabinet is pencilled in for 1545 and presser for 1730 on Plan B..."

How can I watch Boris Johnson's Covid announcement?

Boris Johnson's Covid announcement would be broadcast on all major news channels, including the BBC and Sky News.

Does Boris Johnson's announcement apply to Scotland?

No, Boris Johnson's announcement only applies to England.

Each of the four nations is responsible for their own pandemic response.

The prime minister is expected to announce vaccine passports and an order to work from home for people in England, both of which are already in place in Scotland.