Bearsden Choir continue to rehearse for their long-awaited Christmas performances, and the 130-strong group are excited to dazzle audiences with festive carols.
Taking place between Tuesday, December 21 and Christmas Day, the five Christmas performances will be broadcast online on YouTube, Facebook and the choir’s website. The special Christmas performances will take place in Kingsborough Sanctuary on Hyndland Road in Glasgow.
Viewers can expect Christmas carols sung to beautiful effect with four of the five pieces being completely new to the choir.
“All five pieces are by living composers and are all quite contemporary,” says Director of Music Andrew Nunn. “To my mind you can’t have Christmas without John Rutter. His carols are absolutely synonymous with the season and we will be performing his wonderful, comforting Christmas Lullaby.”
For the next couple of weeks, The Herald will be showcasing exclusive behind the scenes snippets of Bearsden Choir practising for their big end of year Christmas concerts.
You can view part 5 below:
