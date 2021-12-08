A total of 12,216 people have died in Scotland with confirmed or suspected coronavirus, according to the National Records of Scotland (NRS).
The latest data shows 88 fatalities which mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate were registered in the week November 29-December 5, down 10 on the previous week.
Of the latest deaths, 22 were people aged under 65, 16 were aged 65-74 and 50 were 75 or older.
Glasgow City was the council area with the highest number of deaths at 12, followed by Falkirk and North Lanarkshire with seven deaths each.
The statistics are published weekly and cover all deaths registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.
They differ from the lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths announced daily by the Scottish Government because the NRS figures include suspected or probable cases of Covid-19.
Pete Whitehouse, Director of Statistical Services, said: “The latest figures show that last week there were 88 deaths where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate. This is 10 fewer deaths than the previous week.
“The number of deaths from all causes registered in Scotland in this week was 1,314, which is 184, or 16%, more than the five year average.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.