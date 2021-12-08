Reports suggest that Boris Johnson will implement his government's Covid plan B in England as Omicron cases rise.

The Tory leader may be prime minister of the UK, but that doesn't mean all of his announcements apply to Scotland due to devolution.

Instead, Scotland's own government, led by Nicola Sturgeon, is in charge of many aspects of how Scotland is run.

Here's what you need to know about Boris Johnson's Covid announcements and whether they apply to Scotland...

Do Boris Johnson's Covid announcements apply to Scotland?

No, Boris Johnson's Covid announcements do not apply to Scotland.

Each of the four nations' handling of the pandemic is managed by their own governments, which in Scotland's case is Nicola Sturgeon's SNP government.

It means that when Boris Johnson announces new Covid restrictions, these only applies to England.

It is expected that Boris Johnson will set out new Covid restrictions in England later today during a press conference, which could include a vaccine passport scheme and a work from home order.

However, such measures are already in place in Scotland and have been for a while.

What are the current Covid measures in Scotland?





These are the current Covid regulations in place in Scotland:

masks and face coverings on public transport, in shops and when moving around in hospitality settings

Covid vaccine passport scheme - proof of vaccination or a negative lateral flow test required in nightclubs, indoor live events with 500+ people unseated, outdoor live events with 4000+ people unseated and any event with 10,000+ people

work from home has been urged wherever possible, with the government saying anyone who worked from home at the beginning of the pandemic should do so again

What are the isolation rules in Scotland?

There are different rules depending on whether it is the new Omicron variant or the Delta variant.

Anyone who tests positive for Omicron variant in Scotland must self isolate for 10 days.

All close contacts of suspected Omicron infections must self isolate for 10-days, whether they are fully vaccinated or not.

People will be told when they receive their PCR results if they have the Omicron variant.

Anyone who tests positive for any variant of Covid-19 must self-isolate for 10-days.

However, if this is not the Omicron variant there are different rules for close contacts who are fully vaccinated.

If you are fully vaccinated and a close contact of someone who tests positive for non-Omicron Covid, you must isolate until you get a PCR test.

If your result then comes back negative and you remain asymptomatic, you will no longer have to isolate.

However if you are not vaccinated or only partially vaccinated and are identified as a close contact of someone with Covid, you must isolate for 10-days regardless of the result of your PCR test.

What are the travel rules for Scotland?

The travel rules are the same across the UK.

Everyone travelling from overseas must take a pre-departure and post-arrival test regardless of vaccination status.

You must take a test within 48-hours before your flight to the UK, and test within 48-hours of your arrival in the UK, isolating until you receive these results.

If you are fully vaccinated and receive a negative result, you can leave isolation.

If you are not fully vaccinated you must isolate for 10-days and take a further day-8 test.

If you are travelling from a country on the red list, you must isolate in a quarantine hotel.