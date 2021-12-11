A Christmas Carol Panto

11-19 December. Tickets from £11. The Pearce Institute, Govan, and Maryhill Community Centre, Glasgow

Join Halo Arts this December for their new panto taking place across Glasgow. A funny take on the traditional story, Scrooge is visited by three bonkers ghosts who are trying to show him the error of his ways.

https://bit.ly/AChristmasCarolGla

Elfingrove

11-24 December. Tickets from £14. Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum, Argyle Street, Glasgow, G3 8AG

The grounds of Kelvingrove Museum will be transformed into an ice experience like no other. Skate under the stars in their fully covered, purpose designed track. Following your skating session, have a pit stop at the Mallow Cafe.

https://www.itison.com/elfingrove

Robert Burns: Life and Afterlife

11 December. Tickets from £5. Garnethill Multicultural Centre, 21 Rose Street, Garnethill, Glasgow, G3 6RE

In the lead up to Burns night, join Professor Gerard Carruthers for a fascinating insight into the world of Robert Burns. Learn all about the famous Scottish bard in this two-hour conversation.

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/robert-burns-life-and-afterlife-tickets-216284391437

The Secret Market

11-12 December. Free. The Hidden Lane, 1103 Argyle Street, Glasgow, G3 8ND

The secret market is making its Glasgow debut in Finnieston this month with regular instalments every month coming in March of 2022. The boutique market features 12 stalls from local artists, designers and makers. Meet makers from across Glasgow and further afield, learn about their stories and the inspirations behind their ideas.

Beecraigs Festive Forest

11-24 December. Prices vary, see event website for details. Beecraigs Country park, Linlithgow, EH49 6PL.

Beecragis Festive Forest returns for 2021 with an even bigger, brighter, longer and more spectacular. Featuring one of the UK’s most powerful laser shows, it’s a magical event set deep within the woods of Beecraigs Country Park. It’s ideally located for the whole of Central Scotland and has panoramic views over the Forth bridges, Edinburgh, the Lothians and Fife.

https://beecraigsfestiveforest.com/event/

The Secret Domes at Cask Smugglers

11 December - 31 March 2022. Packages from £25pp. Cask Smugglers, 3 Princes Street, Edinburgh, EH1 1BQ.

Cask Smugglers are presenting their new Secret Domes this winter. On the rooftop of Waverley station, take in the magnificence of Arthur’s Seat as well as other spectacular views of the city. They’ve partnered with some of the best local Edinburgh food and drink for a range of luxurious curated packages.

http://www.casksmugglers.com/

Christmas at the Botanics

11 December - 2 January 2022. Tickets from £14. Royal Botanic Garden, 20A Inverleith Row, Stockbridge and Canonmills, EH3 5LR.

Returning for its fifth year, the Botanics will be lit up this festive season for a magical after dark experience. There’s over a million lights, coupled with seasonal sounds, to make for festive fun at the Edinburgh Botanics. There’s a host of independent street food vendors to bring some tasty treats to help you warm up.

https://tidd.ly/2PfOwf1

Edinburgh Zoo’s Christmas Nights

11 December - 2 January 2022. Entry prices vary (see event website for details). Edinburgh Zoo, 134 Corstorphine Road, Edinburgh, EH12 6TS.

Another favourite Edinburgh attraction is lit up this December. Take a magical journey through the spectacular light trail of Edinburgh Zoo. There’s projections, twinkling lights and much more to light up your walk around.

https://www.edinburghzoo.org.uk/events-and-experiences/christmasnights/

Heathers The Musical

11 December. Tickets from £13. Edinburgh Playhouse, 18-22 Greenside Place, Edinburgh, EH1 3AA

Following two record breaking London West End seasons Heathers the Musical has set out on its first national tour and arrives at Edinburgh Playhouse this month. This high octane, black comedy musical is based on the much loved 1988 film of the same name.

https://prf.hn/l/6qNepdK

Scottish Nature Photography Awards 2020 Winners’ Exhibition

11 December - 8 January 2022. Free. Rothes Halls Kingdom Shopping Centre, Glenrothes, KY7 5NX

The winning images from the 11th annual Scottish Nature Photographer of the Year competition are touring the country this month. Entries for the competition were all taken in Scotland and were submitted by photographers and filmmakers from around the world. The exhibition showcases the winning photographers’ diverse interpretations of wildlife, landscape, environmental, botanical and abstract subjects.

http://www.scottishnaturephotographyawards.com/

Charlotte Cohen