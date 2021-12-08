More than 3,000 new coronavirus cases and 11 new deaths from the virus have been recorded in the past 24 hours.

According to the latest Scottish Government figures, 3,077 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded since Tuesday.

Today's numbers are the first this week to not be affected by a reporting backlog, which was inflating statistics.

According to the latest figures, nine new cases of the Omicron variant have been identified, taking the total in Scotland to 108.

The total death toll according to the measure used by the Scottish Government, which counts those who died within 28 days of testing positive for the virus, stands at 9,672.

Separate figures produced by National Records of Scotland put the toll at 12,216 as of 5 December.

NRS figures include deaths where “suspected” or “probable” Covid-19 appears on the death certificate.

Of the 40,401 new tests for Covid-19 carried out which reported results in the past 24 hours – 8.1% were positive.

A total of 41 people are currently being treated in intensive care with recently confirmed Covid-19, with 582 in hospital who had recently contracted the virus overall.

The total number of first vaccinations given is 4,357,567 while 3,965,437 people have now received a second dose.

Third booster doses have been administered to 1,961,588 people.

